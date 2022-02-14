Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted it's official trailer during Super Bowl, and to put it lightly, it's a galore of Easter Eggs. Not only the trailer, but the poster also features a bunch of Easter Eggs, that has sent fans into a witch hunt of identifying all of them. Here are a few posts of fans finding Easter Eggs and posting them online.

Watch The Trailer:

Check Out The Posts:

Captain Carter’s shield in the official poster for ‘DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wz9w2Mew17 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 13, 2022

Wanda Maximoff could possibly be facing off against Captain Marvel in #DoctorStrange. pic.twitter.com/xt19UPekop — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2022

Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending. I have no inside information but when @ycinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/mZe7vk2tNG — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 14, 2022

Only Marvel Studios could get me to go into ENHANCE mode on a poster for a movie. This is going to be gooood. #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/lrlaA6UA7h — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) February 14, 2022

