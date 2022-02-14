Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted it's official trailer during Super Bowl, and to put it lightly, it's a galore of Easter Eggs. Not only the trailer, but the poster also features a bunch of Easter Eggs, that has sent fans into a witch hunt of identifying all of them. Here are a few posts of fans finding Easter Eggs and posting them online.

Watch The Trailer:

Check Out The Posts:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)