Singer Doja Cat has decided to take a hiatus from Instagram, announcing her departure due to adverse treatment she's been experiencing recently. Reportedly facing a turbulent relationship with netizens, Doja expressed her dissatisfaction with the platform, stating, "hey i'm gonna deactivate because i'm not really feeling this anymore." Citing heightened toxicity and its impact on her mental well-being, she emphasised the importance of respectful communication online, urging people to be mindful of their words. Before deactivating her account, the Grammy winner shared that she used Instagram as a source of creative inspiration, but recent experiences have likely become overwhelming. Doja Cat's Top Fan Pages Deactivate Accounts Amidst' Kittenz' Nickname Criticism!.

Doja Cat Deactivates Instagram

Doja Cat (Photo Credits: X)

