Rapper Doja Cat ignited controversy as she vented her frustration on social media towards her fans who referred to themselves as "kittens" or "kittenz." Screenshots shared by Pop Crave revealed her fiery message, scolding followers, "If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f*cking 'kittenz,' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house." The artist's remarks caused a stir among supporters, prompting debates on social platforms. Some fan pages decided to deactivate their accounts in response to the criticism, raising questions about the impact of celebrity interactions on fan communities.