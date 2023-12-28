Former US President Donald Trump refutes director Chris Columbus's claim that he "bullied his way into" Home Alone 2, stating that the production team begged him for a cameo. Trump recalled owning the Plaza hotel, the film's location, and being initially hesitant but agreeing due to persistence. Contrary to Columbus' assertion, Trump insisted his appearance significantly contributed to the film's success, questioning why he was kept in the movie for over 30 years if unwanted. The former president, noting the enduring popularity, sees it as another attempt by a "Hollywood guy" seeking publicity through Trump controversy. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Joe Pesci Suffered Serious Burns Filming the Hat Burning Scene; Says, ‘I Sustained Serious Burns to the Top of My Head’.

Donald Trump Claims His Cameo Led to Home Alone 2's Success

Former President Donald Trump claims his cameo in Home Alone 2 "helped make the movie a success!" "I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history" What are your thoughts on this cameo moment? pic.twitter.com/zcfcvJa0Zv — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) December 28, 2023

