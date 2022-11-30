Actor Joe Pesci sustained serious burns on his head while filming a scene where his hat was set on fire in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The 79-year-old star reprised his role as criminal Harry in the 1992 sequel and while he had a body double for the real heavy stunts, the actor still suffered various injuries as a result of the pranks played on his character, including having his hat set on fire by Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister, reports femalefirst.co.uk. First Look at Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci in Comedy Series Bupkis.

Pesci said: "In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humour, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire."

"I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts." Pesci deliberately kept his distance from Macaulay, now 42, on the set of the Home Alone films in order to maintain the integrity of their relationship on screen. Macaulay Culkin Loves the Idea of Removing Donald Trump’s Scene in Home Alone 2.

He told People magazine: "I remember Macaulay as being a really sweet kid and, even at his age, very professional. I intentionally limited my interactions with him to preserve the dynamic between his character, Kevin, and my character Harry.

"(I did not) want it to come across on the screen that we were in any way friendly. I wanted to maintain the integrity of the adversarial relationship." The Goodfellas actor thinks it is unlikely he will reprise the role of Harry again in the future because he doesn't think any new film could recreate the innocence of the originals.

He said: "While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals. It's a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2022 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).