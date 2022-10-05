El Muerto has found its director in Jonás Cuarón. Best known for writing Alfonso Cuarón's 2013 hit film Gravity, he will be joined by Gareth Dunnet-Alocer who will be taking over the script writing duties. Starring Bad Bunny as the titular character, El Muerto is set to release on January 12, 2024. El Muerto: Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Sony Announces Bad Bunny's Spider-Man Spinoff Film.

Check Out the Tweet:

Jonás Cuarón is set to direct ‘EL MUERTO’, starring Bad Bunny. Gareth Dunnet-Alocer will write the script. (Source: https://t.co/kVwResu0UY) pic.twitter.com/pQ0L1d5SaK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 4, 2022

