Sony held its Cinemacon presentation today and unveiled some new information about their upcoming Spider-Man related projects. One of those announcements was the reveal of the Bad Bunny led spinoff, El Muerto. Sony perhaps didn't anticipate the reaction it has been getting online as many took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the announcement. You can check out some of the posts down below.

Captured His Reaction Perfectly...

Bad Bunny when he learns that El Muerto is not in the same universe as Tom Holland's Spiderman pic.twitter.com/HvC0ShM3Ce — 乇乂ㄒ尺卂 ㄒ尺ㄩﾌ乇ㄥㄥㄖ (@_EricTrujillo) April 26, 2022

Bad Bunny Does Make For a Good Comic Book Character Name Though...

Haven't heard of El Muerto to the point I thought Bad Bunny was the name of the character — Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) April 26, 2022

To Be a Fly on the Wall During That Board Meeting...

Sony: We really like Bad Bunny in Bullet Train, can we get him on Spider-Man? Employee: *Googles Latin Spider-Man characters* Spider-Man 2099 maybe? Sony: No let’s go cheaper, something we can make for 50 Million. Employee: There is a wrestler called El Muerto? Sony: YES pic.twitter.com/Ru9OIM2Yyl — Movietalk (@about_movies18) April 26, 2022

Bad Bunny Looks Great in the Role!

Leaked footage of Sony Pictures’ “El Muerto” starring bad bunny pic.twitter.com/1ZWeZcMFLF — Fidel Martinez (@fidmart85) April 26, 2022

Just Having Two Comic Book Appearances Doesn't Help...

The funny thing about the Bad Bunny in a marvel movie is that more words have been written about the El Muerto than the character’s actual lines in the comics — Fidel Martinez (@fidmart85) April 26, 2022

