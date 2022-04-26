Sony held its Cinemacon presentation today and unveiled some new information about their upcoming Spider-Man related projects. One of those announcements was the reveal of the Bad Bunny led spinoff, El Muerto. Sony perhaps didn't anticipate the reaction it has been getting online as many took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the announcement. You can check out some of the posts down below.

Captured His Reaction Perfectly...

Bad Bunny Does Make For a Good Comic Book Character Name Though...

To Be a Fly on the Wall During That Board Meeting...

Bad Bunny Looks Great in the Role!

Just Having Two Comic Book Appearances Doesn't Help...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)