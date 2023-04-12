Looks like it will be a while until wee see Bad Bunny in El Muerto as the film is currently at a standstill at Sony Pictures Entertainment. A film based on a very obscure Spider-Man villain, it was announced last year, however, according to the star's publicist, the development is currently at a halt. El Muerto: Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Sony Announces Bad Bunny's Spider-Man Spinoff Film.

Check Out the Tweet:

Spider-Man spin-off ‘El Muerto’ starring Bad Bunny is currently “at a standstill,” according to the Reggaeton star's publicist. 🔗: https://t.co/5OQEtcg76e pic.twitter.com/rL94mh9HNQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)