It looks like Sony's El Muerto film might not happen as the film has been indefinitely delayed. Starring Bad Bunny as the titular character, the film was originally scheduled to release on January 12, 2024, but now the date has been taken off the schedule. It's unsure if El Muerto might resume its development as well due to Bad Bunny's busy schedule. El Muerto: Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Sony Announces Bad Bunny's Spider-Man Spinoff Film.

Check Out the Reports:

‘EL MUERTO’ has been delayed indefinitely due to the writers strike. It is unknown if the film will be resumed due to Bad Bunny’s hectic tour schedule. (Source: https://t.co/KGlPWPuyL5) pic.twitter.com/oisydDwKjX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)