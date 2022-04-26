Elon Musk has been trending, well, on Twitter after he manages to buy the social networking platform for $44 Billion. Among many things, his cameo as himself from the 2010 Marvel movie Iron Man 2 is going viral. Wait? You don't remember seeing him in the movie? Tesla Motors CEO billionaire is seen interacting with Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts right before the Monaco Historic Grand Prix car rally. Musk also appeared as himself in movies like Machete Kills, Why Him?, Men in Black: International, as well as shows like The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, The Simpsons, Rick & Morty. Elon Musk Buys Twitter: 'Elon Is the Singular Solution I Trust', Says Former CEO Jack Dorsey.

Watch Musk's Iron Man 2 Cameo:

