Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer of Square and former CEO of Twitter on Monday reacted to the news of Elon Musk buying the microblogging site. Taking to Twitter, Dorsey said that he doesn't believe that anyone should own or run Twitter. However, he said that Musk is the singular solution that he trusts. Dorsey further said that Musk's goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. In another tweet, he said, "I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!"

Check tweet:

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

