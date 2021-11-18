After an intriguing trailer, Amazon Prime Video has dropped a full-fledged trailer of Encounter starring Riz Ahmed. The clip sees Ahmed as a protecting father who is on a rescue mission to save his sons from the unhuman threat that invades people’s bodies. FYI, the sci-fi thriller will first arrive in theaters on December 3, followed by its streaming debut on December 10.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)