Two suspected members of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)–linked terror module were critically injured in a police encounter near the Ladowal Toll Plaza in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday, November 20. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the operation followed earlier arrests of three members of the same module. Acting on intelligence inputs that two ISI-directed BKI operatives were nearby, police set up a trap, leading to the exchange of fire in which both suspects were seriously injured.

2 Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-Linked Terrorists Injured in Ludhiana Encounter

#BREAKING: Ludhiana Police encountered two BKI-linked terrorists working under ISI guidance. Both were injured during the operation. They were reportedly tasked with collecting and deploying grenades at designated locations pic.twitter.com/od65adtrO9 — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)