Whoa! 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has bagged yet another biggie as she stars in Amazon Studios' action-thriller, Ending Things. Anthony Mackie, popularly known for playing Falcon aka new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the male lead.

