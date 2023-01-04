Warner Bros has dropped the first teaser and poster for Evil Dead Rise and it's scary. "Mommy loves you to death," the film's tagline reads on the poster. FYI, the teaser also reveals that the first official trailer of the movie will release on January 4. Did Shakira Took a Dig at Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Year's Day Post?

Check It Out:

Let’s start the new year off right - here’s a little something special for you…#EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/QWMdPH9rN4 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)