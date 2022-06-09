According to reports Ezra Miller met a 12 year old named Tokata Iron Eyes, when he was 23 while visiting Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. The girl's parents said that they began to develop a friendship that put her at risk. He flew her out to London in 2017 where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was being filmed, from there on out Ezra started supplying Tokata with drugs and alcohol. The girl's parents have asked the court to step in and keep Ezra Miller away from her. Ezra Miller’s Arrest Makes Warner Bros And DC Executives To Reconsider About The Flash Actor’s Future.

View tweet below:

Ezra Miller has been accused of supplying a minor with alcohol, marijuana & LSD. The individual’s parents state “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, & drugs to hold sway over a adolescent Tokata.” (Source: https://t.co/CszwULUGsY) pic.twitter.com/Vd4fjtx2v3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 8, 2022

