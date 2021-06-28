F9 starring Vin Diesel and John Cena among others have managed to end the lull in North America post the pandemic. Despite only 80% theatres welcoming audience, the movie has managed to earn a whopping $70 million in its opening weekend. It also bested the cumulative haul which was previously earned by Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

20 years since The Fast and the Furious. 3 days until #F9. This one is for our ride or dies. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/k3polfedyx — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) June 22, 2021

