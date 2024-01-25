Prime Video unveiled the exciting trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's latest action film, Road House, on Thursday, a modern take on the 80s cult favourite. Ex-UFC fighter Dalton, played by Gyllenhaal, becomes a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse but soon realises the paradise is deceptive. The trailer hints at intense fistfights, thrilling action, and a romantic subplot featuring Daniela Melchior's character. Directed by Doug Liman, Road House hits Prime Video on March 21, 2024, promising a gripping blend of adrenaline and intrigue. Jake Gyllenhaal Birthday: From Brokeback Mountain to Nightcrawler, Take a Look at His Top 5 Movies.

Watch The Road House Trailer

