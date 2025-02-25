Anyone can portray themselves as strong, but when it comes to our pets, emotions take over. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is mourning the loss of his beloved furry friend, Hobbs. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (February 25), the actor shared that his pet dog Hobbs, a French Bulldog named after his popular character in Fast & Furious, passed away this week. Sharing heartfelt glimpses with his dear doggo, he wrote, "RIP Hobbs. I’ve been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family, and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night. Not sure how spirits work but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again." BTS Member V’s Pet Dog Yeontan Aka Tannie Dies; Kim Taehyung Shares Emotional Tribute With ARMY.

Dwayne Johnson’s Pet Dog Hobbs Passes Away

