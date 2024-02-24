Vin Diesel has taken to Instagram to share his insights on the conclusion of the Fast & Furious franchise, hinting that the upcoming instalment, known as Fast Xi, could potentially mark the end of the series, at least from his perspective. Nevertheless, he teases a spectacular 'Grand Finale' for fans to look forward to. This update comes as Diesel re-emerges into the public eye following a December lawsuit filed against him by a former assistant, alleging sexual battery, which he has denied. The actor wrote, "This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together. Hope to make you proud!" Fast X Part 2 Release Date Revealed! Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa's Action Film to Hit Theatres on April 4, 2025.

Vin Diesel's IG Post: