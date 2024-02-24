Vin Diesel has taken to Instagram to share his insights on the conclusion of the Fast & Furious franchise, hinting that the upcoming instalment, known as Fast Xi, could potentially mark the end of the series, at least from his perspective. Nevertheless, he teases a spectacular 'Grand Finale' for fans to look forward to. This update comes as Diesel re-emerges into the public eye following a December lawsuit filed against him by a former assistant, alleging sexual battery, which he has denied. The actor wrote, "This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together. Hope to make you proud!" Fast X Part 2 Release Date Revealed! Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa's Action Film to Hit Theatres on April 4, 2025.

Vin Diesel's IG Post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)