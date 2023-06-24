Frederic Forrest who starred in Apocalypse Now as Jay "Chef" Hicks, has passed away at the age of 86 after battling a long illness. He was also known for movies like The Rose Hammett, Lonesome Dove and more. Ray Stevenson Dies at 58; Actor Was Popular for Roles in Punisher-War Zone, Thor, RRR and More.

