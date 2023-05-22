Ray Stevenson has unfortunately died at the age of 58. The veteran actor was loved for his roles as Volstagg in the Thor movies, Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone, and other TV show roles in Dexter and Rome among others. He also played lead antagonist Scott, in popular movie RRR. The actor has played many a versatile characters in his career, and it is incredibly heartbreaking that he died just 2 days before his birthday. May he rest in peace. RRR Actors Alison Doody And Ray Stevenson Share A Glimpse Of Their Looks From The Sets Of SS Rajamouli Directorial!

Ray Stevenson has sadly passed away at the age of 58. pic.twitter.com/mQKxENuwmG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 22, 2023

