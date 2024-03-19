Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga catapults audiences into the heart of a desolate and unforgiving dystopian world where Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa is torn from her tranquil home, the Green Place of Many Mothers, and thrust into the clutches of the tyrannical Warlord Dementus and his marauding Biker Horde. Against a power struggle between formidable warlords like The Immortan Joe, who controls the Citadel, Furiosa embarks on a journey to reclaim her freedom and find her way back home. Furiosa–A Mad Max Saga Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy As Young Furiosa Survives Trials To Find Her Way Home in George Miller's Upcoming Action Adventure Co-Starring Chris Hemsworth (Watch Video).

Watch Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga Trailer

