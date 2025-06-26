Match 17 of the ongoing ECS T10 Finland 2025 will witness KCC Lions crossing paths with Oulu CC on Thursday, June 26. The KCC Lions vs Oulu CC match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland, and commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately for viewers in India, there's no live telecast viewing option available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option, as they can watch the KCC Lions vs Oulu CC ECS T10 Finland 2025 match on the FanCode app and website. ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About T10 Cricket Tournament.

ECS T10 2025 Finland Live Streaming

