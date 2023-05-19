Los Angeles, May 19 (PTI) "Moon Knight" star May Calamawy is the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, veteran actor Derek Jacobi, who played Gracchus in the Oscar-winning 2000 movie, will reprise the role in the sequel.

The two actors will star alongside Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Pedro Pascal.

The newcomers also include "Avatar" actor Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas of “Bridesmaids" fame, while "The White Lotus” star Fred Hechinger is in talks to take on the role of Emperor Geta, after Barry Keoghan dropped out of negotiations due to a scheduling conflict.

Connie Nielsen, who featured in the original with Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, is also returning for the follow-up.

In "Gladiator", Crowe essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son.

The sequel, set years after the events of the first film, will focus on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus (Phoenix).

Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

Scott will produce the film with Scott Free president Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are executive producing.

The script is penned by David Scarpa. PTI

