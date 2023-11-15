Glen Powell has addressed the rumors surrounding a supposed romance with Sydney Sweeney, describing the public scrutiny as "disorienting and unfair." Powell reflects on the challenges of navigating personal life in the public eye, acknowledging that such speculation has become an inevitable aspect of the entertainment industry. Despite the discomfort, he recognizes it as part and parcel of the profession. Powell's candid response sheds light on the complexities actors face as their private lives become subject to public speculation. View Glen Powell Update: 🔗: https://t.co/x8SKpz0PFJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 14, 2023

