Glen Powell Bares It All in Hot Magazine Photoshoot Featuring Vigorous Workouts With His Dog Brisket and a Towel-Clad Snack Session! (View Pics)
Glen Powell set temperatures soaring as he bared his toned physique in a sizzling photoshoot for Men's Health Magazine, proudly showcasing his fitness routine on Instagram. The series of snapshots captured Powell engaging in various energetic activities, from skipping and push-ups to indulging in chips.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 15, 2023 09:47 AM IST