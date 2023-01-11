It's almost a tradition now for Golden Globes to open up with a noteworthy monologue from the host that will have some ear-raising in it, and Jerrod Carmichael came out swinging big. Taking a dig at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in his opening speech, Carmichael took a dig at them saying "I'm only here because I'm black," and continues to talk about the lack of diversity they have. Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture for Black Panther - Wakanda Forever at 80th Golden Globe Awards - See Full Winner List Here.

Check Out the Statements Made by Jerrod Carmichael:

Watch Jerrod Carmichael's full #GoldenGlobes opening monologue, in which he roasts the HFPA pic.twitter.com/GCmQQM1a2z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

