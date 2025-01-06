Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco made their much-anticipated first public appearance as an engaged couple at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. While the pair chose not to pose for photos on the red carpet, Benny stayed close by Selena’s side throughout the evening. Selena looked elegant in a blue gown while Benny looked classy in a white Tuxedo. As always, the 2025 Golden Globes were packed with witty jabs, and comedian Nikki Glaser couldn’t resist poking fun at the newly engaged duo during her monologue. Despite the playful roast, Selena and Benny appeared unfazed, sharing smiles and enjoying the event. Golden Globe Awards 2025 Moments: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner All Loved Up (Pics and Video).

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco At Golden Globes 2025

Selena Gomez arrives at the #GoldenGlobes with fiancé Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/hOiwHRGnad — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) January 6, 2025

