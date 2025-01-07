Trust Kylie Jenner to make a stunning style statement every time she steps out, and her appearance at the Golden Globes 2025 was no exception. The model, entrepreneur, and fashion icon effortlessly stole the spotlight at the 82nd awards ceremony in a stunning shimmery silver chainmail Versace gown as a tribute to Liz Hurley, who wore the same gown in 1999. The breathtakingly gorgeous backless gown features a romantic scoop neckline and perfectly accentuates Kylie’s to-die-for figure. Kylie opts for minimal accessories, allowing the gown to take centre stage. Her subtle pink makeup enhances her features, completing the look. Finally, her luscious, cascading hair adds the finishing touch to an elegant and timeless ensemble. Golden Globes 2025: Timothee Chalamet Looks Dapper in Black Sexy Tuxedo While Kylie Jenner Shines in Silver Gown, Couple Holds Hands at the Event (Watch Videos).

Kylie Jenner in Versace at Golden Globes 2025

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes

Kylie with Timothèe Chalamet at the #GoldenGlobes Awards earlier tonight 🤍 pic.twitter.com/znVMAfdomp — Kylie Jenner Source (@jennersource97) January 6, 2025

