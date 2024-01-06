Dua Lipa has received a nomination in the Best Original Song category for her track "Dance the Night," featured in the Barbie film. This category boasts two other nominated songs from the same film: Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Ryan Gosling's "I’m Just Ken." Joining Dua Lipa as presenters for the event are notable figures such as Hailee Steinfeld, America Ferrera, Florence Pugh, Kevin Costner, Orlando Bloom, Will Ferrell, Jared Leto, and Angel Bassett. Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: The Fabelmans Bags Best Picture, RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song, Elvis’ Austin Butler is Best Actor - Check Out All Winners Here.

Dua Joins The Presenters List:

Dua Lipa announced as a Golden Globes presenter this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Z51OhHPihq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2024

