Year 2024 has wrapped up its first major award show with the 81st Golden Globe Awards concluding on January 8. There were some big wins for movies like Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie and for shows like Succession, The Bear and BEEF. In case you have not watched these movies and shows and are planning to do so on OTT, let's help you out as to where you can watch these Golden Globe winning shows and movies online in India, well, at least most of them. Golden Globes 2024 Winners: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Succession, The Bear Won Big At 81st Golden Globe Awards - See Full List!
Oppenheimer
Wins: Best Film – Drama, Best Original Score, Best Actor – Drama, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor
Where to Watch Online: Zee5, Prime Video (for Rent)
Killers of the Flower Moon
Wins: Best Actress – Drama
Where to Watch Online: Prime Video and Apple TV+ (for Rent... will stream on Apple TV+ exclusive from January 12, 2024)
Poor Things
Wins: Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any OTT Platform Yet
The Holdovers
Wins: Best Actor – Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actress
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any OTT Platform Yet
Succession
Wins: Best TV Series – Drama, Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama, Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Where to Watch Online: JioCinema
The Bear
Wins: Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Where to Watch Online: Disney+ Hotstar
Beef
Wins: Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Where to Watch Online: Netflix
Barbie
Wins: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Original Song
Where to Watch Online: JioCinema, Prime Video (for Rent)
The Boy and the Heron
Wins: Best Animated Film
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any OTT Platform Yet
Anatomy of a Fall
Wins: Best Non-English Language Film, Best Screenplay
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any OTT Platform Yet
Ricky Gervais Armageddon
Wins: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV
Where to Watch Online: Netflix
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)