Year 2024 has wrapped up its first major award show with the 81st Golden Globe Awards concluding on January 8. There were some big wins for movies like Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie and for shows like Succession, The Bear and BEEF. In case you have not watched these movies and shows and are planning to do so on OTT, let's help you out as to where you can watch these Golden Globe winning shows and movies online in India, well, at least most of them. Golden Globes 2024 Winners: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Succession, The Bear Won Big At 81st Golden Globe Awards - See Full List!

Oppenheimer

Wins: Best Film – Drama, Best Original Score, Best Actor – Drama, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor

Where to Watch Online: Zee5, Prime Video (for Rent)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Wins: Best Actress – Drama

Where to Watch Online: Prime Video and Apple TV+ (for Rent... will stream on Apple TV+ exclusive from January 12, 2024)

Poor Things

Wins: Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any OTT Platform Yet

The Holdovers

Wins: Best Actor – Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actress

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any OTT Platform Yet

Succession

Wins: Best TV Series – Drama, Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama, Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Where to Watch Online: JioCinema

The Bear

Wins: Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Where to Watch Online: Disney+ Hotstar

Beef

Wins: Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Where to Watch Online: Netflix

Barbie

Wins: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Original Song

Where to Watch Online: JioCinema, Prime Video (for Rent)

The Boy and the Heron

Wins: Best Animated Film

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any OTT Platform Yet

Anatomy of a Fall

Wins: Best Non-English Language Film, Best Screenplay

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any OTT Platform Yet

Ricky Gervais Armageddon

Wins: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV

Where to Watch Online: Netflix

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)