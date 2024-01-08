Barbie won its first award of the night as it took home Best Original Song for 'What Was I Made For?'. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell took home the Globes.

Give it up for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell in Barbie! Congratulations on your #GoldenGlobes win for 🎶 Best Song - Motion Picture 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0UIXma52Tq— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024