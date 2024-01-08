Beef chalked up another win as the Netflix show took home the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.
In the first ever induction for the category, Barbie won Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award beating some heavyweights like Oppenheimer, GOTG3, Super Mario Bros, Taylor Swift - Eras Tour among others.
Barbie won its first award of the night as it took home Best Original Song for 'What Was I Made For?'. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell took home the Globes.
Ludwig Göransson takes home his first Golden Globe win for Best Original Score. He got the award for his compositions in Oppenheimer.
In a stacked category, Cillian Murphy took home his first Golden Globe award for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Male) for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.
Emma Stone steals the night as she wins her second Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance in Poor Things.
Christopher Nolan finally won his first Golden Globe Award as he wins Best Director - Motion Picture for Oppenheimer. This was his sixth ever nomination in the same category.
In a surprise twist but quite the deserving one, The Boy and the Heron beats Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to win Best Motion Picture - Animated.
Kieran Culkin wins his first Golden Globe for his amazing performance in HBO's Succession, beating his own castmates Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, as he scooped the win for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama.
Ayo Edebiri chalks another win for FX's The Bear, which is also her first Golden Globe, as she won Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards is taking place at January 7 at Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the show, starting off with a monologue. Films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, May December, et al have taken on good number of nominations. The award show is streaming on CBS, and in India, the award show is streaming on Lionsgate Play IN. Golden Globes 2024 Streaming Date and Time: When and Where To Watch the Prestigious Award Show on TV and Online?
