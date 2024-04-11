Fresh off from the success of the success of her previous film Barbie, Hollywood star Margot Robbie is now developing a film based on the popular board game Monopoly. Through her banner LuckyChap, the actor-producer has partnered with Hasbro Entertainment and Lionsgate for the upcoming project. According to Variety, Lionsgate extended its purchase of eOne, which was completed in December 2023. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson announced the film at CinemaCon and said that they were "tremendously excited" about the project and believed it could be a blockbuster. Joker Folie à Deux: Margot Robbie Believes Lady Gaga Will Do Justice to Harley Quinn's Character (Watch Video).

Margot Robbie To Produce New Monopoly Movie

