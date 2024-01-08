Amidst the Golden Globes, a moment sparked attention as Taylor Swift, following a playful jest by Jo Koy, casually sipped her drink. Koy humorously remarked, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." The host made a swift comparison to Taylor's romoured beau Travis Kelce's game. The playful exchange between them drew a chuckle from the audience. Golden Globes 2024 Winners Live Updates: Check Out Who Won Big at 81st Golden Globe Awards - See Full List.

See Taylor Swift's Reaction Here:

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)