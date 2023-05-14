Harry Styles is back and how! After a hiatus of nearly two-months, the singer was seen last night (may 13) at the European leg of his world tour which kicked off on May 13 in Horsens. However, the highlight of the concert was when Styles performed to One Direction's "Stockholm Syndrome" and made the crowd go wow. Have a look. Grammys 2023: Harry Styles’ Former One Direction Bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne Congratulate Him on Album of the Year Win.

Harry Styles Performs in Horsens:

Harry performing Stockholm Syndrome at Nordstern Arena Horsens in Horsens, Denmark - May 13 (via @oldandred) pic.twitter.com/7cRox2oam3 — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)