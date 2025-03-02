The BRIT Awards 2025 honoured former One Direction member Liam Payne, who tragically passed away in October 2024 at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Host Jack Whitehall introduced a touching video tribute to "incredibly kind soul" Liam, stating, "Tonight we celebrate his legacy and remember the remarkable Liam Payne." The montage showcased childhood photos, family videos and memorable moments from his time on The X Factor and with One Direction, who won seven BRIT Awards before disbanding. The video also featured Liam recording "Little Things" and meeting Queen Elizabeth II. In the clip, Payne reflected, “We thought something might happen, but never anything like this. I’m always trying to remind myself of where I’ve come from, where I’ve managed to get to in my life. It’s amazing, really." BRIT Awards 2025 Winners: Charli XCX Bags Song of the Year; Chappell Roan Takes Home Two Trophies – See Full List.

2025 BRIT Awards Pays Homage to Iconic Liam Payne

The Brit Awards' tribute to Liam Payne was a beautiful and heartfelt celebration of his life and accomplishments. The emotional tribute highlighted Liam's remarkable journey, leaving fans and loved ones tearful and nostalgic. #BRITs2025 pic.twitter.com/a6wux2tpjd — Roman (@gentl_introvert) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)