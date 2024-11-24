Zayn Malik kicked off his tour with a touching tribute to ex-One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. The 31-year-old "Dusk Till Dawn" singer performed the final show of his Stairway to the Sky Tour on Saturday (November 23) at the 02 Academy Leeds, England. Zayn paid tribute to Liam Payne on stage with a sign which read, "Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love you bro" The message appeared on the screen after Zayn walked off stage. The tour, which was supposed to begin last month, was postponed in the wake of Liam Payne's tragic passing. Liam Payne Funeral: Bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson Attend Former One Direction Singer’s Obsequies (View Pics).

Zayn Malik Pays Tribute to Liam Payne During Leeds Concert

Zayn Malik's tribute to Liam Payne at his show tonight. pic.twitter.com/9Aa913txLS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)