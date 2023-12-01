Excitement is ablaze as the first look at House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to ignite anticipation with fire and blood. Ahead of the highly anticipated trailer release at the CCXP fan convention in Brazil, HBO has unveiled two striking posters featuring Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. The posters, bearing the words "blood for blood" and "fire to fire," tease a combustible narrative, suggesting that the characters are prepared to unleash chaos in the upcoming season. House of the Dragon Season 1 Ending Explained: How the Climax to Emma D'Arcy's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Sets up the Dance of the Dragons!

View HOTD2 First Looks:

Tomorrow. The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Yknlfh5T6Z — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) December 1, 2023

