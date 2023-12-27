HBO's post-apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us, has usurped the Iron Throne of piracy, becoming the most pirated TV show of 2023. Ousting fellow HBO dragon, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us proves its grip on audiences extends beyond conventional metrics. In the second spot, we have The Mandalorian while another Disney+ series, Loki ranks number three on the list. Check out the top illegally downloaded shows below. The Last of Us Ending Explained: Decoding Climax of Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's HBO Series and What to Expect in Season 2! (SPOILER ALERT).

The Most-Pirated TV Shows of 2023:

Saiu a lista das séries mais pirateadas de 2023: 1. The Last of Us 2. The Mandalorian 3. Loki 4. Ahsoka 5. Secret Invasion 6. Silo 7. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 8. Tulsa King 9. Gen V 10. Ted Lassohttps://t.co/qabkvjUtow — Allan Veríssimo (@verissimoallan) December 27, 2023

