Sasha Callie's reign as Supergirl ends, passing the torch to Milly Alcock for the upcoming Superman: Legacy film. House of the Dragon's Alcock will join David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirmed Alcock's role, welcoming her to the DC Universe. Additionally, Alcock takes the lead in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, adapting Tom King's comic series. Get ready for a new chapter in the iconic DC saga. House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock Goes Viral After Appearing to Be Drunk on Golden Globes 2023 Stage (Watch Video).

Milly Alcock Is The 'Supergirl' In DCU

Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl in the DCU. pic.twitter.com/971P0gjLTs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2024

