Double the dragons, double the drama! HBO unveiled two trailers for House of the Dragon Season 2, one for the Greens supporting Aegon II and another for Rhaenyra's Blacks. The trailers tease the coming Dance of the Dragons civil war ignited by Aegon's coronation and Lucerys Targaryen's death. The story takes place nearly 200 years before the happenings in Game of Thrones. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy play key roles in the show. Prepare to return to Westeros on June 16. House of the Dragon Season 2: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy Starrer Series Is Set to Premiere in June.

Watch House of The Dragon Black Trailer:

Watch House of The Dragon Green Trailer:

