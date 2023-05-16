The first clip from Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny has premiered online, and it looks like Indy fans are in for a treat. The clip sees Indy (Harrison Ford) and Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a high-pursuit chase of Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) all the while they themselves are being chased by goons and bickering among themselves. Packing in all the classic Indiana Jones charm, June 30 can't get here sooner. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford is All Ready to Take on Nazis in Action-Packed New Look at Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch the First Clip From Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny:

The first clip from ‘INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/OGuWhpCFXd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 15, 2023

