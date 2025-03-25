Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be launched on PS5 on April 17, 2025. The game was launched on Xbox and PC in December and will now be available on Sony's PlayStation 5. The action-adventure game is available in two editions - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Standard, priced at INR 5,999, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Premium Edition, priced at INR 8,499. The standard edition will only offer the Last Crusade pack, whereas, in the Premium edition, the users will get The Order of Glory DLC, a digital artbook, in-game bonuses, along with the Last Crusade and the Temple of Doom outfit. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date Expected in April 2025: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check Details.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Coming to PlayStation 5 on April 17

Indy's first-person adventure, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, comes to PS5 on April 17: https://t.co/VUg9Vj8xTz pic.twitter.com/cgCiA1OIcx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)