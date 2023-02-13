The Super Bowl spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny just dropped, and it look likes one heck of a time. Featuring Harrison Ford as our favourite archaeologist who will don the iconic hat once more and punch Nazis in the face, the promo featured an action-packed look that will certainly live up to the franchise's standards. Directed by James Mangold and also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas and more, the film releases in theatres on June 30, 2023. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer: Harrison Ford Dons the Iconic Hat One Final Time For the Epic Conclusion of the Action Franchise! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Super Bowl Spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)