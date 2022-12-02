The long awaited trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally here. Reprising his role for the fifth and final time, the film will see Indy in 1969, with the backdrop of the Space Race seeing the emergence of Nazi's once again. Also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas and more, the film releases in theatres on June 30, 2023. Indiana Jones 5: Boyd Holbrook Says Harrison Ford is 'Ripping and Roaring' in James Mangold Directoial.

Watch the Trailer:

