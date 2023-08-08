It looks like Patrick Wilson might have just hit big with his directorial debut as Insidious: The Red Door has become the highest grossing horror film of 2023. Beating out some of the year's heavy hitters like Evil Dead Rise, M3GAN, and Scream VI, the film has grossed a total of $182.5 million worldwide. Insidious The Red Door Movie Review: Patrick Wilson’s Uneventful Horror Film Lacks Genuine Scares and a Cohesive Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Insidious: The Red Door is now the highest-grossing horror film of 2023 (so far).https://t.co/by2HXCCa4Y pic.twitter.com/OxF1qNdTZv — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) August 7, 2023

