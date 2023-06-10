Cillian Murphy's doppelganger has been spotted! Or maybe it's just the angle, but either way, one would easily think it was Murphy and not baseball player Tyler Glasnow. During a game, fans noticed Tyler looked a lot like Cillian, and were shocked to find out that it was indeed not the actor but the pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile Cillian Murphy will be seen in Oppenheimer which releases on July 21. Here's how netizens reacted. Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy's World War II Biopic Is Christopher Nolan's First R-Rated Film in 20 Years.

This Is Brand New Information

Absolutely stunned by the fact this is NOT Cillian Murphy. https://t.co/Xuag6D8Yab — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) June 10, 2023

It's Not Cillian?!

WAIT ..I thought it was Cillian murphy playing a pitcher somehow — ❄️💜🐍 (@lakeruci) June 10, 2023

There's No Way

Top Notch Marketing

Marketing team going crazy for the #Oppenheimer rollout — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 10, 2023

Is It Or Is It Not Photoshopped?!

I thought this was photoshopped with Cillian Murphy’s face. The resemblance is uncanny. — David Rawlings (@DavidRa2481) June 10, 2023

