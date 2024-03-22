Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They were recently spotted enjoying a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The couple attended the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Tour Seoul Series 2024 in Seoul. While Song Joong Ki was dressed in a Padres uniform, Katy opted for a casual yet stylish look. In the pictures that are going viral, Song Joong Ki and Katy look adorable together. Song Joong Ki Becomes a Father! Vincenzo Star and Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Baby Boy, Fans React With Excitement and Love.

Check Out Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders' Pics:

