Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They were recently spotted enjoying a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The couple attended the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Tour Seoul Series 2024 in Seoul. While Song Joong Ki was dressed in a Padres uniform, Katy opted for a casual yet stylish look. In the pictures that are going viral, Song Joong Ki and Katy look adorable together. Song Joong Ki Becomes a Father! Vincenzo Star and Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Baby Boy, Fans React With Excitement and Love.

Check Out Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders' Pics:

Song Joong Ki and His wife Katy at Major League (MBL) World Tour Seoul Series 2024. They are looking Hilariously Awesome and Beautiful Together ♥️♥️♥️. ALWAYS KEEP SMILING LIKE THIS ♥️♥️. AND GOD BLESS THEM😇🥰😍😇. #SongJoongKi #송중기 pic.twitter.com/6pnwGAU6T5 — Vincenzo | Song Joong Ki 송중기♥️😍 (@eshani09) March 22, 2024

