Yami Gautam took to Twitter (formerly known as X) and called the 'current filmy awards' fake, stating that this is the reason why she stopped attending them. Furthermore, she congratulated Cillian Murphy for winning the Best Actor award for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at this year's Oscars. ' 'Watching him being honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end it's your TALENT that stands the tallest above anything,' wrote Yami. Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Is a ‘Very Proud Irish Man’ After Bagging the Best Actor Award for Oppenheimer (Watch Video).

Yami Gautam Congratulates Cillian Murphy For His Oscar win:

Having no belief in any of the current fake “filmy” awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today i am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions. Watching him being honoured on the biggest… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)